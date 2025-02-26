Nokia added to its product line for industries with MX Context, a system designed to improve operational efficiency by generating insight using data from a range of sources and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The platform is promoted as supporting intelligent automation by providing situational and contextual awareness of what is going on in operational environments.

Nokia asserts its latest addition is the only solution of its type on the market.

MX Context combines data from a range of sources using sensor fusion technology and derives real-time insights. Initial use cases highlighted by the vendor are for tracking and positioning of assets, and aiding in rapid response to worker incidents.

The aim of the product is to improve enterprise operations and worker safety. It forms part of Nokia’s MX-branded products for industry.

Nokia VP enterprise campus edge solutions, cloud and network services Stephan Litjens said: “AI is becoming a strategic element for Industry 4.0 transformation”, adding its latest technology “takes data-driven operational excellence to the next level, transforming data into contextual awareness information that can be used as actionable insights and intelligent automation.”