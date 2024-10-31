Nokia teamed with Hrvatski Telekom (HT) to launch API pilot projects in the latter’s home market of Croatia, enabling developers to monetise the operator’s 5G network through new applications.

The vendor stated it would connect its Network-as-a-Code platform with Deutsche Telekom-owned HT’s network assets to create new consumer, enterprise and industrial use cases for customers in Croatia and other parts of Europe.

On the project with HT, Nokia is working with cloud platform company Infobip and automotive technology provider Elmo to give developers a wide array of network and Communication Platform-as-a-Service APIs.

One use case highlighted by the companies is teledriving, the remote operation of a vehicle through software, cameras and sensors.

Through HT’s 5G network, Infobip’s communications API and Nokia’s Quality of Service on Demand capability, the companies stated they ensure flawless video connections for the safe delivery of Elmo’s teledriving technology.

HT CTIO Boris Drilo said by collaborating on pilot projects, the operator is able to explore opportunities which could arise from unlocking new platforms with 5G networks’ capabilities.

“Ensuring high-performing networks, foundational for the launch of new use cases across industries and businesses not only Croatia but across the globe, is essential for developers in creating new game-changing applications,” he added.

Nokia stated the pilot in Croatia highlights continued progress around its open and growing network of API ecosystem partners.

It added 27 partners in Europe, Asia, and North and South America now use its platform, including major operators BT Group, Orange and Telefonica.