Nokia unveiled a generative AI (GenAI) solution to assist workers in industrial environments by improving communication with machinery, in addition to enhancing safety.

In a statement, Nokia claimed it was the first company to adapt a GenAI Large Language Model (LLM) for Operational Technology through the solution, dubbed MX Workmate. Nokia stated the assistant can generate human-like responses based on real-time data, allowing workers to understand complex machines and promptly obtain information to enhance productivity.

The launch comes at a time when organisations worldwide are facing a skilled labour shortage, added Nokia. The vendor pointed to a survey from consulting company Korn Ferry, which predicts a deficit of 85 million skilled tech workers globally by 2030, resulting in $8.5 trillion in potential lost revenue. Nokia argues effect use of AI can alleviate some of crunch, while boosting current capabilities.

Workers can interact with MX Workmate via a communications platform which provides “real-time contextual information” in the form of “messages that are easy to understand using natural human language”. The tool can also assist in predictive maintenance to prevent machine failures and support a continuous risk evaluation.

MX Workmate also integrates auditing and analytics capabilities to streamline workflows and avoid errors.