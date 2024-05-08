Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to expand its cloud computing infrastructure across Singapore by spending SGD12 billion ($8.8 billion) over the next four years to support customer demand for its solutions.

AWS stated the new investment is in addition to the SDG11.5 billion the cloud provider has already invested in the Asia-Pacific Region up to 2023. The latest investment will bring its total planned spend to more SGD23 billion by 2028.

“AWS is doubling down on its cloud infrastructure investments in Singapore from 2024 to 2028 to support customer demand and help reinforce Singapore’s status as an attractive regional innovation launchpad,” AWS country manager Priscilla Chong stated.

She noted the increased investment will enable additional contributions across Singapore such as upskilling the local digital workforce and developing renewable energy projects.

It also announced partnerships with the Singapore government, public sector organisations and enterprises to speed up the development and adoption of AI and generative AI.

AWS stated it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore’s HealthTech agency, Synapxe, to develop an AI application that will enable healthcare providers to utilise data analytics and AI across healthcare systems.

According to an AWS Economic Impact Study, the additional investment is estimated to contribute SGD23.7 billion to Singapore’s GDP by 2028 and support an estimated average of 12,300 full-time equivalent jobs each year. AWS noted it has trained more than 400,000 individuals in Singapore in cloud skills since 2017.