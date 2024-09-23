ChatGPT maker OpenAI established an academy geared towards widening the accessibility of AI and related skills training to help improve economic growth, initially launching the initiative in low and middle income countries.

OpenAI stated the academy will focus on investing in local talent globally through the provision of training support from its community of experts, as well as initiatives around collaboration with “a global network of developers”.

OpenAI added it intends to team with philanthropists to invest in “organisations solving challenges at the front lines of their communities” through contests and incubator projects, and to expand the access of its models via API credits with an initial value of $1 million.

“Many countries have fast-growing technology sectors with talented developers and innovative organisations, but access to advanced training and technical resources remains limited,” the company explained, adding the academy will help “fuel economic growth and innovation across sectors like healthcare, agriculture, education, and finance”.

OpenAI further accelerated its mission to democratise technology by publishing its Massive Multitask Language Understanding (MMLU) benchmark report in 14 languages.

“Supporting those who understand the unique cultures, economies, and social dynamics of their communities will help ensure that AI applications are tailored to meet local needs”, OpenAI wrote.

The company claimed the launch of the academy builds on its “long-standing support for AI developers and organisations working on the front lines”, pitching the initiative as a move that helps boost sustainable development efforts.