Samsung Healthcare’s medical device unit completed an acquisition of Sonio, a France-headquartered AI start-up the South Korean company plans to use to advance its ultrasound capabilities.

Sonio specialises in obstetrics ultrasound reporting software, a capability Samsung Medison wants to use to deliver real-time services in that field of the healthcare sector.

Samsung Medison highlighted Sonio’s range of cloud-based IT and AI-powered diagnostic tools for obstetrics and gynaecology “including auto-extraction of ultrasound planes from cine clips”, and real-time evaluation of images as factors in its purchase.

Kyu Tae Yoo, CEO of the Samsung unit, said the sector is also afflicted by a global shortage of staff, making the “real-time ultrasound exam guidance and quality assurance developed by Sonio” increasingly relevant to delivering healthcare.

The executive added Samsung Medison intends to integrate Sonio’s capabilities “to enhance our ultrasound roadmap and introduce next-generation AI technologies”.

We will focus on innovations designed to enhance exam quality, efficiency and, ultimately, improve patient care. Kyu Tae Yoo – CEO Samsung Medison

The acquisition was concluded on 30 August after Samsung Medison received clearance from the French government, with the transaction announced today (2 September).

Sonio CEO and co-founder Cecile Brosset said it expects to “make significant strides in the maternal care industry” by continuing to “advance medical reporting technology and diagnostic software globally, including for underserved areas in healthcare”.