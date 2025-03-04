LIVE FROM MWC25 BARCELONA: Proximus Global chief product officer Christophe van de Weyer hailed the potential of a freshly minted network API deal with Nokia to bolster its existing work with enterprise service developers, as the pair committed to an arrangement focused on financial and healthcare opportunities.

The operator’s current APIs will be exposed on Nokia’s Network-as-a-Code platform, an initiative linking various networks, systems integrators and software developers.

Proximus explained Nokia gains further exposure for its 5G APIs and other work under the guise of the CAMARA project in the global markets where the operator group has a presence.

In return, Proximus will employ Nokia’s network exposure platform and enterprise API hub to simplify access to its networks.

Van de Weyer said Proximus “traditionally offered a rich set of communication APIs through our CPaaS offering”, which Nokia’s initiatives would complement.

He expects the combined efforts to boost the “work we are doing with developers”, in turn bolstering the range of value-added services available to Proximus’ enterprise and wholesale customers.

The operator aims to deliver services including real-time fraud prevention and network slicing.