Nokia committed to reducing its total global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to net zero by 2040, accelerating its previous target by ten years and putting it ahead of wider global goals set by Paris Agreement.

Nokia stated today it will “double down” on its existing near-term 2030 target, in which it committed to halving GHG emissions across its entire value chain from a 2019 baseline.

With the latest announcement, the vendor said it plans to decarbonise its car fleet and facilities faster than previously planned, while setting the new long-term 2040 target.

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of the company said the new emission reduction targets show “net zero is business priority for Nokia.”

“We already help our telecoms customers to decarbonise by building sustainable, high-performance networks and we work with a rapidly growing range of enterprise partners to reduce emissions and improve productivity,” he said.

The Finnish vendor added it has defined a “net-zero pathway” to help it reduce emissions across its value chain.

These include steps to improve energy efficiency in its products and solutions, with more than 95 per cent of emissions resulting from products currently in use. It also has a commitment to use 100 per cent renewable electricity in its own facilities by 2025.

Thirdly, it is pursuing energy and material efficiency with an aim to achieve 95 per cent circularity by 2030 in relation to operational waste. Finally, it is targeting carbon removals to neutralise “some residual emissions to reach net zero”.

The Paris Agreement is an international treaty adopted in 2015 which committed governments to limit global warming to well below 2°C and achieve net-zero by 2050.