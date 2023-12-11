BT Group became the latest player to eye 5G revenue opportunities from expanding mobile network API access, inking an agreement to use Nokia’s platform and portal to connect with developers.

In a statement, Nokia explained the pair had signed a memorandum of understanding with the potential to open new cash-generating opportunities from 5G.

By accessing APIs through Nokia’s platform, developers will be able to write new use cases with direct network access for the enterprise and consumer sectors.

BT MD mobile networks Reza Rahnama highlighted capabilities built in to software-based 5G networks, including improving network quality on demand, could “really make a difference to enterprises and consumers in ways that were not possible years ago”.

He added the deal with Nokia would “help us better tap into those capabilities that we have been aggressively building into our 5G network”.

Nokia highlighted a comparable deal with US player Dish Wireless, while elsewhere several other operators have made their own moves to open access to APIs with a view to cashing-in on their 5G infrastructure.

Improving access to network APIs has been a major industry push in 2023, with the GSMA launching its Open Gateway initiative at MWC23 Barcelona and garnering support from major players since.