Nokia unveiled a new power saving technology dubbed extreme deep sleep for Orange’s mobile networks, which is set to be deployed by the operator in the second half of 2024.

In an announcement, Nokia claimed the new power saving mode can shut down key parts of radio equipment in low or no traffic times with more efficiency than its existing “deep sleep” software offering.

The vendor explained the extreme deep sleep feature combines software from its latest AirScale radio portfolio with its Reefshark chipsets and MantaRay energy saving solution, which uses AI to optimise power consumption of radio hardware without affecting network performance.

By integrating these technologies, the mode “goes further than previous deep sleep solutions by disconnecting additional hardware subsystems”, Nokia added.

Orange and Nokia pitched the extreme deep sleep tech as their latest sustainability-focused collaboration, with the pair previously partnering on product refurbishment and circular economy projects.

The companies noted the RAN accounts for approximately 80 percent of all mobile network energy consumption, with costs associated with this representing a key challenge facing operators.

Arnaud Vamparys, CTIO at Orange Europe, said it “has long advocated the need for ecosystem cooperation if we are to reduce our industry’s environmental footprint and make our networks as energy efficient as possible”.

Vamparys added the project is in line with Orange’s goal to cut carbon emissions by 45 per cent in 2030 compared to levels in 2020.