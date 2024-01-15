Nokia unveiled a dedicated entity focused solely on delivering technology to the US government to address critical requirements for different agencies, building on a long-standing partnership.

The vendor stated Nokia Federal Solutions (NFS) would use its technology portfolio underpinned by its Nokia Bell Labs division to deliver secure and innovative services.

NFS will aim to meet the requirements of government agencies by using the Finnish vendor’s portfolio including IP routing, optical networking, microwave, 5G and private networks.

Mike Loomis, president of NFS, said the US government faces complex communications challenges in today’s interconnected world and the company aimed to strengthen its commitment to the country by investing in a dedicated technology entity.

President of Networks Tommi Uitto said the launch is an important development in Nokia’s defence business and builds on a recent acquisition of Fenix Group.

Nokia added NFS aims to bring together a team of professionals with commercial communications technology expertise and a deep understanding of US government requirements.