Ooredoo claimed to be the first operator in the MENA region to adopt the GSMA Camara open-network APIs, tapping into 5G and IoT technologies to boost personalisation for customers and developers.

The GSMA Camara APIs standardise access to advanced telecom features including silent authentication, edge computing and robust security services. Ooredoo stated this interoperability simplifies integration for developers and supports the creation of scalable global services.

The API deployment has launched in the Maldives, and there are plans to expand across markets including Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Algeria.

Timos Tsokanis, group CTIO at Ooredoo argued the implementation of the APIs will boost service reliability and make online transactions faster and more secure for the operator’s customers. Meanwhile, “developers and businesses gain access to cutting-edge tools, such as advanced payment solutions and anti-fraud measures, empowering them to upgrade their customers’ digital journeys and drive growth for their own businesses”, he added.

The latest announcement is part of a broader industry push toward open APIs, spearheaded by GSMA following the launch of its Open Gateway initiative in 2023. The initiative aims to establish a unified framework for open APIs, fostering collaboration between telecom operators and developers.