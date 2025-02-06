Industry groups the Mobile Satellite Service Association (MSSA) and 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) agreed to collaborate on efforts to integrate terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks (NTN), with a particular focus on direct-to-device and IoT offerings.

Signed this week, the collaboration agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in areas spanning technological R&D, spectrum management, and the integration of satellite and mobile networks.

Another focus is on cellular V2X and integrating NTN with automotive services to boost autonomous driving and intelligent traffic management.

Both parties emphasised the partnership underscores a commitment to expanding the reach of mobile connectivity and addressing future mobility and transportation needs.

In terms of each associations’ roles, the 5GAA will bring its 5G automotive connectivity expertise to the table, while MSSA emphasised its credentials in standards-based, open architecture NTNs which augment and extend the reach of terrestrial mobile networks.

MSSA chair Mark Dankberg said the alliance addresses one of the largest target markets for NTN augmentation of mobile networks and “the automotive industry’s demand for standards-based, open architecture by a 5G ecosystem including licensed satellite spectrum holders”.

Johannes Springer, director general of the 5GAA, added the collaboration “is a pivotal moment for the advancement of ubiquitous connected mobility”.