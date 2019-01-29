 Line Pay sets up branded credit card launch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Line Pay sets up branded credit card launch

29 JAN 2019

Japan-based Line Pay announced plans to launch a co-branded credit card with Visa, a move which expands the scope of its mobile wallet service and brings the brand closer to traditional banking services.

In a statement, Line Pay CEO Youngsu Ko said the launch would greatly improve its mobile commerce platform and it expected the move to drive a significant increase in users.

The company did not offer a specific date for release of the card, stating it would be available for release later this year. Alongside the card itself, Line Pay will introduce a reward scheme and a number of promotions to incentivise adoption and use of the credit service.

Line Pay already offers a branded prepaid card and is compatible with credit cards from other providers.

The upgrade to its offering in Japan, where parent company Line is one of the leading social media platforms, comes three months after the launch of rival service PayPay, a venture between conglomerate SoftBank, India-based m-commerce company Paytm and Yahoo Japan.

Adoption of mobile payments in Japan has been slow with SoftBank estimating 80 per cent of transactions were made in cash as of October 2018. However, the launch of PayPay together with expansion from Line Pay shows vendors are making a concerted effort to boost uptake.

In late 2018, Line announced it planned to boost its retail offering by partnering with WeChat Pay owner Tencent to allow merchants to accept mobile payments from Chinese tourists using the latter’s platform.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Tencent, Line plan Japan mobile payment service

Ant Financial stands to deliver 10M Japan users

Line Pay hits 30M users in Japan
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association