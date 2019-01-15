 Japan m-commerce hampered by security fears - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Japan m-commerce hampered by security fears

15 JAN 2019

Security concerns hold back the progress of mobile commerce in Japan with the majority of consumers sceptical about allowing apps to store financial details, payment processor Worldpay said.

In a statement, Worldpay VP for Japan global enterprise e-commerce Hideya Komori noted high-profile security breaches had hampered the progress of mobile commerce.

The executive added, as a result, consumers were cautious about making any kind of transaction on their handsets. However, the company said the industry was still experiencing growth.

“While m-commerce is king around the world, there is a long way to go before it fully takes off in Japan,” Komori said.

The comments build on data released in Worldpay’s study on attitudes to transaction methods around the world, 2018 Global Payments Report, published in November 2018. It focuses primarily on shopping through mobile browsers rather than retail payments.

It found only 32 per cent of Japanese consumers supported the use of biometric data to accelerate payment and only 37 per cent were happy for apps to store payment details.

Despite perception issues, Worldpay expects transactions made on smartphones to comprise a quarter of all internet-based sales in the country by 2022.

The attitudes uncovered in the report fit with estimates from a collaboration led by Softbank which, on launching its PayPay mobile payments app in October 2018, said physical cash still made up 20 per cent of retail transactions in the country.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Mobile transaction users to hit 2B by 2017: report

Powa raises $80M through Wellington to launch in US

MasterCard: APAC shoppers “jump to mobile”
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association