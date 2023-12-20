Vodafone Idea (Vi) made another move into India’s huge gaming sector, partnering with Paris-based Gameloft to give subscribers free access to the video game publisher’s originals as well as other popular titles.

The operator explained in a statement the tie-up underscores its commitment to give users the “best gaming options and experience”.

Gameloft content is available on its Vi App which offers anti-fraud detection and advanced mobile security.

Vi noted it aims to launch a subscription-based version of Gameloft’s tournament-led service called Arena in future.

Back in early 2022, the operator worked with Nazara Technologies to launch a gaming service delivering a wide portfolio of exclusive games.

IMARC Group forecast India’s mobile gaming market will jump from $2.2 billion in 2022 to $5.9 billion by 2028, growing an annual rate of 18.9 per cent.

Analysts estimate the country has 420 million active online gamers.