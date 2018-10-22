English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

SoftBank, Paytm, Yahoo Japan unveil payments app

22 OCT 2018

Ambitious Japanese mobile payments joint venture PayPay launched a consumer app alongside a number of offers to boost uptake in the cash-reliant market.

The venture is a collaboration between India-based mobile wallet company Paytm, Yahoo Japan and multinational SoftBank, which also owns significant stakes in the other two companies.

After mounting speculation it was set to enter the mobile payments space in its home market of Japan, SoftBank announced it was working on PayPay in July.

At the time, the company said the service would become the leader in smartphone payments in the country. Its original statement also omitted Paytm from the ownership structure of the company, but said the India-based company would supply the underlying technology.

SoftBank estimates 80 per cent of transactions in Japan are still made in physical cash. This gives the service a large potential market, but also a significant education and marketing programme to embark on to sell the technology as well as the solution.

The launch of the app was announced on Paytm’s corporate blog, where the company said it would use QR codes as the primary transaction processing method. This will put the brand in-line with technology used by major providers in China and by Paytm itself in its home market of India.

Google Pay and Apple Pay, which are both available in Japan, use NFC chips instead.

As an opening offer, consumers downloading PayPay and validating with a Japanese mobile number will be given JPY500 ($4.43) of credit to spend. Fees for specific types of transactions for both merchants and consumers will be waived until September 2021.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

SoftBank advances Japan mobile IPO plans

US politicians wade into India data row

Japan operators accelerate 5G launch plans

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association