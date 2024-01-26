India’s largest mobile player Reliance Jio signed a deal with challenger handset manufacturer OnePlus to establish a 5G innovation lab in the country.

In a joint release, the companies noted the hub will provide a dedicated space for testing and developing new 5G technologies. The pair didn’t disclose the location of the lab or when it will be built.

Jio rolled out nationwide 5G coverage in less than a year, racking up 90 million subscribers at end-2023.

A Jio representative claims its network accounted for 85 per cent of the 5G base stations deployed in the country.

Ericsson set up the country’s first innovation lab for 5G at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi in 2018.

In October 2023, Nokia opened a 6G lab at its India R&D facility in Bangalore.