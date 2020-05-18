 India watchdog scrutinises WhatsApp money move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

India watchdog scrutinises WhatsApp money move

18 MAY 2020

A long delayed WhatsApp move to launch a mobile payment service in India potentially faced a further hurdle, with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) reportedly probing claims the company was abusing its market position.

Sources told Reuters the CCI initiated an investigation following a complaint filed in March stating WhatsApp was bundling its payments and messaging offerings, a move which could violate competition law.

The complaint, which reportedly could lead to a wider examination of the claims, stated WhatsApp was forcing the payments service on its 400 million Indian users.

WhatsApp initiated a move to enter the payments market in India in February 2018, but hit problems relating to rules around data storage.

Moneycontrol recently reported the WhatsApp service could launch by the end of this month.

The company faces stiff competition in the sector from rivals including Google, Hike, Amazon and Paytm.

WhatsApp previously assured the Supreme Court of India it would comply with necessary legislation related to data storage rules prior launching its payment feature, Reuters reported.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Uganda warns of increase in mobile money fraud

Central African Bank calls for more digital payments

Feature: A brief history of mobile money
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association