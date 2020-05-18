India watchdog scrutinises WhatsApp money move - Mobile World Live

A long delayed WhatsApp move to launch a mobile payment service in India potentially faced a further hurdle, with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) reportedly probing claims the company was abusing its market position.

Sources told Reuters the CCI initiated an investigation following a complaint filed in March stating WhatsApp was bundling its payments and messaging offerings, a move which could violate competition law.

The complaint, which reportedly could lead to a wider examination of the claims, stated WhatsApp was forcing the payments service on its 400 million Indian users.

WhatsApp initiated a move to enter the payments market in India in February 2018, but hit problems relating to rules around data storage.

Moneycontrol recently reported the WhatsApp service could launch by the end of this month.

The company faces stiff competition in the sector from rivals including Google, Hike, Amazon and Paytm.

WhatsApp previously assured the Supreme Court of India it would comply with necessary legislation related to data storage rules prior launching its payment feature, Reuters reported.