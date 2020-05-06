 WhatsApp Pay tipped for long-awaited India launch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

WhatsApp Pay tipped for long-awaited India launch

06 MAY 2020

WhatsApp’s delayed entry into India’s mobile payment sector looked set to be moving forward, with reports it would make its debut by the end of the month, more than two years after beta testing began and long after similar launches by big-name rivals.

This is far from the first time the product’s imminent availability has been predicted by India’s business and technology press, though the company has now settled issues with authorities on data policies and received a conditional nod from regulators.

Although widely flagged in India’s media, the latest report originates from comments made from financial sector publication Moneycontrol, which quotes sources within the banking sector.

If the rumours prove true, it will mark the end to a saga which began in February 2018, when a beta test on peer-to-peer cash transfers over WhatsApp began.

Despite early progress regularly being talked up by executives at the app company and parent Facebook, the full launch never materialised, as rules around data storage scuppered original plans.

The commercial service finally received a green light from regulators in February, though this is reportedly limited to an initial run of 10 million users after which it will be reviewed by regulators.

When it finally enters the market, WhatsApp faces stiff competition in payments with rivals including Google, Hike, Amazon and Paytm having provided similar services for some time.

However, WhatsApp does have the advantage of a large user base in the country for its messaging services.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Peru operators, Facebook test free browsing app

Oculus VR headset update faces delay

Facebook cautious despite profit, user jump

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association