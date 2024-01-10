Meta Platforms announced new content policies for teenagers using its services which included placing them into the most restrictive content control settings on Instagram and Facebook.

The company previously put new teen members into that setting before expanding it across the board.

Meta Platforms also stated in a blog that additional search terms will be limited on Instagram.

The policy changes will make it more difficult for teens to have access to topics spanning eating disorders or self-harm in short video service Reels and content suggestion option Explore.

Meta Platforms will no longer recommend such content to teens in Feed and Stories, regardless of whether it is “shared by someone they follow”.

It has started to roll out the changes to users aged under 18-years, with a plan to have them fully implemented on Facebook and Instagram over the coming months.

Reuters reported Meta Platforms is facing increased scrutiny in the US and Europe over allegations its services have contributed to a mental health crisis for younger users.