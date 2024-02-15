Meta Platforms named Broadcom president and CEO Hock Tan to its board, a move it stated adds silicon expertise to support a push around developing artificial general intelligence (AGI).

The semiconductor giant is Meta Platforms’ key partner in building its own AI chips, as it allows clients to customise the technology according to their business needs.

In 2023, the Facebook parent reportedly spent nearly $500 million on transactions with Broadcom, and debuted its in-house AI semiconductor in addition to announcing an infrastructure upgrade to fuel its ambitions in the sector.

Commenting on his appointment, Tan highlighted Meta Platforms’ position in the next generation of computing “as it evolves its platforms and apps offerings for the future”.

Meta Platforms also elected entrepreneur and philanthropist John Arnold to the board. The executive has a portfolio of companies to its name, including businesses and investment funds focused on energy infrastructure.

The appointments are effective immediately.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta Platforms CEO, said having directors with expertise in silicon and energy infrastructure will help support the company’s long-term vision, specifically around AI.

Former Meta Platforms COO Sheryl Sandberg is due to step down from the board in May.