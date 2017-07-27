English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Alipay parent eyes Malaysia with wallet JV

27 JUL 2017

Ant Financial, parent company of Alipay, formed a joint venture with payment card company Touch n’ Go (TNG) to launch a mobile wallet targeted at the Malaysian market.

In a joint statement, the companies said the venture would create a “world-class online and offline payments provider, delivering superior mobile wallet solutions and other related financial services.”

TNG is a subsidiary of Kuala Lumpur-based international bank CIMB. It currently provides contactless payments and loyalty card systems for a range of uses including for use with transport services in the country.

Its latest JV fits with Ant Financial’s strategy, revealed in May, of partnering with companies already present in target markets to expand its reach – a tactic it previously used in Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand and the Philippines.

Ant Financial CEO Eric Jing said: “To bring digital financial inclusion to more people across the world, Ant Financial takes an approach of collaborating with strategic partners overseas and enabling them with its innovative solutions.”

“Given TNG’s leading position in the market and vast customer base, we believe that we can help it to offer exciting and innovative products to Malaysian consumers.”

The JV is subject to regulatory approvals.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

China third-party m-payments value doubled in Q1

Han Feng expands Alipay options in US

Alipay set for Spain
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association