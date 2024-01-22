Telkom Indonesia and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison forged a partnership to strengthen the country’s internet infrastructure, with plans to establish an interconnected internet exchange (IX) ecosystem.

NeutraDC, a Telkom Indonesia subsidiary, entered into a strategic alliance with BDx Indonesia, a joint venture between BDx Data Centers, Indosat and ICT specialist Lintasarta.

The IX will focus on tier-3-compliant, carrier-neutral locations across key cities in Indonesia. NeutraDC and BDx Indonesia will host multiple, independent IXs, providing assistance and technical support to boost resilience and create a more streamlined and efficient national internet framework.

NeutraDC CEO Andreuw ThAF stated the initiative is a catalyst for “a transformative take-off in the regional digital landscape”.

BDx Indonesia CEO Mayank Srivastava added the expanded portfolio leaves it as the largest carrier-neutral data centre provider in the country and the partnership is “a very big step towards creating the most interconnected digital infrastructure mesh for Indonesia”.

Last week, the JV reached a deal to acquire Indosat’s portfolio of data centre and edge sites for IDR2.6 trillion ($167.2 million).

Highlighting the wider impact of the collaboration, Indosat president director and CEO Vikram Sinha emphasised the operators aim to advance Indonesia’s digital infrastructure and also contribute to bolstering the country’s standing as “a formidable global player in the data centre arena”.

NeutraDC operates hyperscale data centres in Cikarang and Batam and various enterprise data centres across Indonesia, while BDx Indonesia has an extensive portfolio of facilities on all the main islands.