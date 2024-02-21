Indonesia followed Australia’s lead by introducing a law requiring digital platforms to pay local news outlets for content through licensing or data-sharing deals with publishers, Reuters reported.

President Joko Widodo reportedly signed regulation he said was designed to ensure fair cooperation by providing a clear framework for cooperation between digital platforms and publishers, the news agency wrote.

Reuters reported the nation proposed legislation three years ago but progress was slowed by diverse views among the industries Indonesia aims to protect.

It is scheduled to be enacted in six months.

Google is reviewing the law, Reuters stated, noting the company had previously argued against the regulation citing concerns over the variety and quality of news available to the public. A representative told the news outlet it had already established a good working relationship with news organisations.

In addition to Australia, Canada and New Zealand are exploring similar rules.