SK Hynix unveiled a partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to jointly produce the latest generation of high-bandwidth memory (HBM), with mass production of sixth-generation HBM4 technology scheduled to begin in 2026.

In a statement, SK Hynix claimed the collaboration between the global leaders in AI memory and logic foundry will spur innovations in HBM technology, with the tie-up improving performance through trilateral collaboration between product design, foundry and memory provider.

The company said it will shift from using a proprietary technology to make base dies for its current HBM3E chips to TSMC’s advanced logic process for HBM4’s base die, allowing additional functionality to be packed into the limited space. The technique will enable SK Hynix to produce customised HBM that meets a wide range of customer demand for performance and power efficiency.

As part of an agreement, the pair also will collaborate to optimise the integration of SK Hynix’s HBM and TSMC’s chip-on-wafer-on-substrate technology.

TSMC deputy co-COO Kevin Zhang noted the two companies established a strong partnership over the years, working together to integrate the most advanced logic and state-of-the-art HBM to deliver world leading AI chips.