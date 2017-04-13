English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Ant Financial, Emtek team on Indonesia m-pay service

13 APR 2017

Alipay parent company Ant Financial is set to enter a joint venture with media company Elang Mahkota Teknologi (Emtek) to launch a new mobile payment platform in Indonesia.

The service will initially run on BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) app, which has a userbase of 63 million monthly active users in the country and is operated by a subsidiary of Emtek under a licensing agreement. After its launch on BBM, the mobile payment service will be expanded to other messaging platforms, eCommerce services and merchants.

Emtek is one of Indonesia’s largest media companies with subsidiaries running some of the country’s terrestrial broadcast channels and popular social media platforms.

In a statement, Emtek CEO Alvin Sariaatmadja said: “Ant Financial has proven know-how in delivering payment and other financial solutions to a large and growing mobile audience in China and enabling its partners globally, and we are looking forward to replicating and creating this success in Indonesia.”

Douglas Feagin, president of Ant Financial International added: “This strategic partnership underlines our commitment to serve the unbanked and underbanked around the world and to improve their lives by bringing them inclusive financial services. We are achieving this by working with partners who share our vision.”

The deal is the latest in a series of moves by Ant Financial to diversify its business interests outside of China.

In February, reports emerged the company planned to launch a money service in South Korea with messaging company Kakao. During the same month it invested in Globe Telecom’s Philippines payment platform Mynt.

The company is also embroiled in a bitter battle with Euronet over a proposed deal to merge with US remittance company MoneyGram.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ant talks up US commitment in battle for MoneyGram

Alipay parent Ant Financial faces fight for MoneyGram

Ant drives expansion with $200M Kakao Pay deal
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association