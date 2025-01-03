Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta Platforms, is leaving the company after seven years, to be replaced by current VP of global public policy and known Republican, Joel Kaplan.

Clegg, a former UK politician who served as deputy prime minister of the country, stated in a post on Facebook he would spend a few months handing over the reins to Kaplan, while reflecting on his time at the company.

He noted it was very different to when he joined in 2018, as it rapidly established itself as “one of the greatest communications platforms ever invented”. He added the growth came with significant scrutiny and controversy too, and he had worked to support continued innovation “with increased transparency and accountability, and with new forms of governance”.

His successor is a prominent Republican and he has previously been charged with handling the company’s relationship with members of the party.

The shake-up comes as Donald Trump prepares to take office later this month.

While Trump has had clashes with Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the past, the Facebook owner along with other tech titans have publicly shown their support for the President elect in recent weeks.

The Financial Times reported Kaplan has proved to be a controversial figure at Meta Platforms in the past by intervening on policy decisions and attempted to wield political influence.