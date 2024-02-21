AT&T launched a security product designed to tackle potential threats before they reach a customer’s network, without the need for additional hardware.

The AT&T Dynamic Defence platform is embedded into the operator’s network and can be activated online “within minutes”, targeting SMEs using its internet services.

Bloomberg reported the move aligns with a strategy to bolster AT&T’s fibre services at a time of falling demand, as customers increasingly turn to mobile solutions.

Deployment of security software at the network level means it is “the first line of defence” to protect businesses, AT&T explained.

It said the platform can detect threats, filter traffic and execute security controls, offering “a more efficient and less complex approach to cybersecurity protection”.

AT&T launched the platform in ten markets in the US and plans a wider deployment, with three subscription options available.

Rick Welday, head of AT&T Business, said cybersecurity is “a core strength” at the company, adding it is “setting a new standard of connectivity with security that starts at the network level”.