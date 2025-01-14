Meta Platforms reportedly outlined intentions to cull 5 per cent of its staff in 2025, estimated to be around 3,600 jobs, as part of a performance-based termination plan.

In an internal employee memo seen by Bloomberg, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated his goal to “raise the bar on performance management”, with plans to make “more extensive performance-based cuts” more swiftly.

Meta Platforms typically removed underperforming staff following a complete year-long cycle.

Affected roles will reportedly be refilled in 2025, with Zuckerberg claiming the cuts aim to support the company’s growth over an “intense year” focussing on advancements in AI, smart glasses, and social media innovation.

Through the latest round of cuts, Meta Platforms anticipates reaching 10 per cent of “non-regrettable” attrition by the end of its current performance cycle, after it made cuts amounting to 5 per cent in 2024. The company employed around 72,000 people as of September last year.

Employees in the US are expected to be notified by 10 February, with impacted international staff to follow. Zuckerberg also stated that severance packages will be “generous”.

This latest round of reductions follows a significant job cutting programme announced in late 2022, with Meta eliminating 11,000 roles, amounting to approximately 13 per cent of its workforce at the time.