Telecoms venture Aduna partnered with cloud provider Sinch, as the group which involves Ericsson and some of the industry’s biggest operators continues to make moves to accelerate the API ecosystem.

Aduna launched in September 2024 to streamline and simplify global access to network APIs. It stated the partnership with Sinch along with platform partners Google Cloud and Vonage would help it to enhance the reach and effectiveness of network services.

Sinch is already involved in the CAMARA initiative, an open-source project driven by the Linux Foundation and the GSMA to define, develop and test APIs.

By adopting standardised interfaces, Aduna noted Sinch can use its extensive expertise and customer onboarding capabilities to “streamline processes and drive innovation”.

Under the deal, Sinch will further expand its coverage of Number Verify through its omnichannel Verification API and rollout services including the SIM Swap API.

Anthony Bartolo, who was named CEO of Aduna last month, said the Sinch collaboration will be a crucial step for the success of the venture.

“We are removing significant barriers for developers who are eager to harness the full potential of mobile networks.”

“The planned integration of Sinch’s expertise and reach will enable developers across leading platforms to access advanced network capabilities globally via common APIs.”