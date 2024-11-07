Software company ServiceNow struck a deal to buy Mission Secure, a US company specialising in asset visibility for operational technology (OT) devices, its latest acquisition aimed at broadening its offering in the digital factory space.

ServiceNow cited benefits from the buy for its customers in segments including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, energy and utilities, oil and gas, and transportation and logistics.

Integration of Mission Secure’s offering, it added, would “help customers gain visibility and context into their OT environments and minimise downtime with dependable service management”.

Benefits include enhanced tracking and management of programmable logic controllers, human-machine interfaces, sensors, robotic systems and control modules.

The company stated the deal marks a significant milestone as it continues to expand the range of OT solutions it offers.

“By bringing Mission Secure into the fold, ServiceNow is creating a unified platform for digital factories,” it noted, adding together with acquisitions of 4Industry and EY Smart Daily Management Application in March 2024, and AI platform G2K in 2023 it was strengthening its position in the OT sector.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.