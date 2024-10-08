Germany-based network services provider Xantaro Group expanded its enterprise unit and strengthened its managed services credentials by acquiring and integrating nicos group, a company providing monitoring and security of more than 2,200 customer sites globally.

Xantaro is tapping nicos’ expertise to create a service and security operations centre with global potential, the company noted.

The integration brings a list of customers which includes food brand Dr Oetker, electric motor maker ebm-papst and German state-owned development bank KfW Group.

The company stated nicos employs around 200 people “who monitor, operate and protect more than 4,300” networking products globally. Xantaro intends to maintain current branding.

Xantaro CEO Gerold Arheilger said the acquisition of nicos “strengthens our position in the strategically important enterprise market”.

He noted an additional element involves adding Cisco to Xantaro’s list of technology partners, a move which “significantly expands our bandwidth”.

Cisco is one of several companies nicos works with, a list also featuring Fortinet and Cato Networks.

After integrating nicos’ capabilities, Xantaro will provide “added value in the areas of network and security automation, private wireless solutions, and AI-based platform and managed services”, Arheilger said.

Axel Metzger, CEO of nicos, added the combination brings its existing customers “access to hardware consulting and procurement, security automation, AI-based and private wireless solutions”.