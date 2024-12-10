US-based vendor Extreme Networks unveiled a platform to simplify and automate product licensing for enterprises and channel partners by using an AI-based software suite.

Extreme Networks stated its Platform ONE technology is designed reduce complex enterprise tasks from hours to minutes by combining AI, networking and security.

It includes conversational, interactive and autonomous AI agents to assist, advise and accelerate productivity for networking, security and business teams.

The platform delivers unified experiences across workspaces by integrating workflows, services and data across domains.

It generates customisable real-time insights for various enterprise teams.

Customers can add functionalities through ecosystem integration partners Intel, Microsoft Security and ServiceNow.

Extreme Networks stated the software simplifies the licensing process by including network and inventory management, AI and support services in a single subscription.

A representative for Extreme Networks told Mobile World Live Platform ONE uses operational and generative AI.

It will be generally available in Q3 2025, with pricing details announced later.