IBM reportedly revealed a plan to shut down its R&D operations in China, which would be another departure by a well-known US technology company due to heightened Sino-US tensions.

The Wall Street Journal reported the move will affect more than 1,000 jobs at the R&D facility.

Jack Hergenrother, VP of global enterprise systems development, delivered the news to staff virtually yesterday (26 August)

The newspaper reported IBM is moving its China R&D operations to other overseas facilities.

“IBM adapts its operations as needed to best serve our clients and these changes will not impact our ability to support clients across Greater China region,” an IBM spokesperson told Axios.

In May, Microsoft asked hundreds of its China-based employees working in its cloud computing and AI operations to consider relocating to other countries including the US, Republic of Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.