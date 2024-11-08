Ericsson put the case for open, programmable APIs to leading technology companies including Google and Meta Platforms at an event in the US, the latest move to promote the potential of the approach to meet next-generation network and service demands.

Leading operators AT&T, T-Mobile US and Verizon also attended the Ericsson-hosted event in Silicon Valley yesterday (7 November) to discuss what the vendor badged a wide-ranging look at the latest technologies. Alongside network APIs, the vendor talked AI, enterprise connectivity and hardware innovation.

Fredrik Jejdling, Ericsson EVP and head of business area Networks (pictured), said programmable networks are a key step in broader advances around 5G technology, as he predicted Ericsson could steal a march by working closely with partners.

The vendor obviously used the event to promote its own portfolio of open API and programmable network products, along with highlighting an agreement struck with big-name operators in September 2023 to help coordinate app development.

During the event, Vonage CEO and head of Ericsson business area Global Communications Platform Niklas Heuveldop said the industry needs to spotlight services and use cases to spur developer interest.

“Developers are starting to pay attention to wireless networks and the intersection of AI, AR, edge compute and 5G”.

“The job for us at Vonage, as well as other parties, is to make this very easy for developers”.

Ericsson’s discussion contributes to growing momentum around API projects, with the GSMA heavily promoting its Open Gateway initiative, South Korean operators working on common interfaces, and operators including Singtel and Telefonica also backing moves in the field.