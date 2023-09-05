 Vodafone seals satellite deal with Project Kuiper - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_Network Tech

Vodafone seals satellite deal with Project Kuiper

05 SEP 2023
Vodafone Group CEO Margherita Della Valle posed with Amazon SVP devices and services Dave Limp for the groups' Project Kuiper collaboration.

Vodafone Group teamed with Amazon’s broadband satellite service Project Kuiper to extend connectivity in Europe and Africa, part of a mission to bring 4G and 5G services to underserved communities.

In a joint statement, Vodafone and its South Africa-based subsidiary Vodacom Group explained it will use Project Kuiper’s low Earth orbit satellite technology to expand network coverage to hard-to-reach areas.

The project will take effect as Amazon’s satellites come online in 2024 and the operator groups will be taking part in the trial of the technology through the collaboration.

Vodafone Group CEO Margherita Della Valle (pictured, left) said the deal will enable it to provide mobile connectivity to “many of the estimated 40 per cent of the global population without internet access”, while supporting remote communities, schools, businesses, emergency services and disaster relief through digital services.

The operator plans to strengthen the partnership through its own work on direct-to-smartphone satellite services. Vodafone is notably a financial backer of AST SpaceMobile.

Further, Vodafone and Project Kuiper pointed to offering services for enterprises, including providing backup connectivity during unexpected events or extending its network to remote infrastructures.

Amazon’s SVP for devices and services Dave Limp (pictured, right) said “teaming with a leading international service provider like Vodafone allows us to make a bigger impact faster in closing the digital divide in Europe and Africa”.

Limp added the companies aim to benefit customers by boosting connectivity for residential broadband, agriculture, education, healthcare, transportation, and financial services.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Featured Content

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association