Amazon plots satellite internet play - Mobile World Live

Home

Amazon plots satellite internet play

05 APR 2019

Amazon joined the broadband space race, aiming to launch a network of communications satellites to provide internet connectivity to underserved areas around the globe.

In filings with the International Telecommunications Union uncovered by GeekWire, the company detailed plans to deploy a constellation of 3,236 satellites into low Earth orbit as part of its so-called Project Kuiper.

The company said in a statement to GeekWire the effort is a long-term project aimed at delivering “low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity” to “tens of millions of people” in unserved and underserved communities.

The move appears set to complement Amazon Web Services’ Ground Station service, which provides the necessary terrestrial facilities to allow satellites to communicate data to Earth.

However, approval from the US Federal Communications Commission will be necessary before Amazon can move forward with the plan.

Amazon joins a number of companies working toward similar space-oriented broadband goals, including OneWeb, SpaceX and Facebook, which Wired reported turned to a satellite venture after scrapping its drone-based broadband effort in 2018.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Tags

