Home

Amazon unveils Project Kuiper antennas

15 MAR 2023

Amazon took the wraps off three antennas for its low-Earth orbit (LEO) Project Kuiper satellite service, advancing its plans to offer domestic broadband services.

The company unveiled standard, ultra-compact and pro versions of its satellite antennas.

Amazon stated the standard unit will deliver data rates of up to 400Mb/s, with a production cost of less than $400.

The ultra-compact measures 7-square inches and will offer rates of up to100 Mb/s.

Its pro version measures 19×30-inches and is targeted at enterprise, government and telecommunications services requiring high bandwidth. It is capable of providing data rates of up to 1GB/s.

The antennas use an Amazon-designed Prometheus baseband chip used in its satellites and ground stations. The company stated these offer “the processing power of a 5G modem chip found in modern smartphones”, with up to 1Tb/s to be available on each bird.

Amazon signed various deals covering satellite launches in 2022.

It expects to begin mass-producing satellites by the end of this year, with initial launches and commercial services planned for 2024.

Ultimately it aims to launch a constellation of 3,236 satellites to provide broadband to homes and public institutions in areas of the US where internet access is limited.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

