Amazon unveils Project Kuiper antennas

Amazon took the wraps off three antennas for its low-Earth orbit (LEO) Project Kuiper satellite service, advancing its plans to offer domestic broadband services.

The company unveiled standard, ultra-compact and pro versions of its satellite antennas.

Amazon stated the standard unit will deliver data rates of up to 400Mb/s, with a production cost of less than $400.

The ultra-compact measures 7-square inches and will offer rates of up to100 Mb/s.

Its pro version measures 19×30-inches and is targeted at enterprise, government and telecommunications services requiring high bandwidth. It is capable of providing data rates of up to 1GB/s.

The antennas use an Amazon-designed Prometheus baseband chip used in its satellites and ground stations. The company stated these offer “the processing power of a 5G modem chip found in modern smartphones”, with up to 1Tb/s to be available on each bird.

Amazon signed various deals covering satellite launches in 2022.

It expects to begin mass-producing satellites by the end of this year, with initial launches and commercial services planned for 2024.

Ultimately it aims to launch a constellation of 3,236 satellites to provide broadband to homes and public institutions in areas of the US where internet access is limited.