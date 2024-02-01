Dell’Oro Group predicted WLAN revenue would contract by 9 per cent this year, but forecast sales of Wi-Fi 7 access points would provide a lift in 2025.

The research company stated sales of Wi-Fi 7 access points (APs) will account for almost 75 per cent of total revenue in 2028, without providing a figure.

Sian Morgan, WLAN research director, noted a flurry of vendors announcing Wi-Fi 7 APs this month.

She predicts Wi-Fi 6E APs will outsell Wi-Fi 7 this year.

Dell’Oro Group noted Wi-Fi 6E adoption is still growing, but predicted it would peak this year.

Morgan stated after backlog-driven revenue of 2023, enterprises are still digesting all the equipment they received and it will take several quarters before the market begins to rebound.

AP ASPs are expected to contract this year, which Dell’Oro Group noted would put additional pressure on vendors’ revenue.

The geographic WLAN revenue mix shifted in 2023, with North America and Europe taking market share from China.

Dell’Oro Group added a move to acquire Juniper Networks by HPE had raised expectations for revenue from public cloud-managed WLAN.