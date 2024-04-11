Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Hoettges (pictured) reportedly took aim at the fourth operator in Germany, 1&1, appearing to criticise the company’s much delayed 5G network rollout.
Bloomberg reported Hoettges made the comments about 1&1 at Deutsche Telekom’s AGM yesterday (10 April), describing the company’s 5G offering as “just one big white spot” which had left a large part of Germany uncovered.
Hoettges apparently stooped short of specifically naming 1&1, but said Germany’s newest network operator struggled to roll out 5G infrastructure despite coming from a “privileged position” after securing “some of the best spectrum” in an auction held in 2019.
1&1’s challenges in launching commercial mobile services are well known: in 2022 it stated it would fall short of a German regulatory target to deploy 1,000 5G sites by the end of that year, meaning it had to push the timeline to mid-2023.
It then missed the updated goal.
To provide services, 1&1 has signed roaming agreements with its competitors in Germany.
“This other operator rarely builds a network of its own,” Hoettges added.
Notably, 1&1 did make progress with an open RAN push at the end of 2023, claiming to be the first operator in Europe to commercial deploy the approach to provide 5G services.
Comments