 Vodafone tips private 5G for £6B factories boost - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone tips private 5G for £6B factories boost

27 JUL 2021

Vodafone UK estimated 5G could contribute £6.3 billion to the value of the manufacturing industry in the country by 2030, but urged the government to support the sector in integrating private networks in factories to unleash the full potential of the technology.

In a fresh report, Vodafone revealed 5G could boost productivity and drive growth in manufacturing, particularly in Wales and parts of England.

A key area identified is the use of bespoke 5G private networks to enable sharing of large quantities of data from numerous devices in real time.

The report also highlighted the role 5G could play for avoiding expensive unplanned downtime by forecasting repair needs, the use of AR and VR for design planning prior to prototyping, and seamless connection between factory workers and remotely-located engineers.

“We are only beginning the 5G journey, but through our work with Ford, we know it offers huge potential for the manufacturing sector and beyond”, business director Anne Sheehan commented.

The UK government’s part
Vodafone called for incentives for manufacturers to upgrade their factories with 5G private networks, including policies around technology upgrades with tax allowances.

The operator also recommended the government to aim to turn the UK into a global leader in the use of 5G in manufacturing in the next decade, and to create test and innovation centres across the country.

It also advocated for the extension of the UK’s 5G Testbeds and Trials Programme (5GTT) for industrial trials by five years to 2027.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Vodafone recupera terreno gracias a los progresos en Europa y África

Vodafone bounces back with Europe, Africa gains

Spain 5G auction tally hits €1.1B

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association