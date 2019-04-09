 Verizon lines up 5G rollout in San Diego - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon lines up 5G rollout in San Diego

09 APR 2019

Verizon inked a deal to speed wireless infrastructure upgrades in the city of San Diego, California, as it pushes ahead with plans to launch mobile 5G in 30 cities this year.

Under the agreement, Verizon will invest more than $100 million to deploy new infrastructure and equipment across the city, including digital fibre and small cells to roughly 60,000 city-owned lamp posts. In return, officials agreed to streamline issuance of permits.

Additionally, Verizon will supply 500 smartphones to the San Diego Police Department and 50 tablets to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The operator will also deploy traffic monitoring technology at five crash-prone junctions to improve access to vehicular patterns and traffic flow data for city officials.

In a statement, Verizon SVP of Engineering Ed Chan said the updates will be “foundational to the future deployment of 5G network technology here”.

The deal comes as Verizon looks to rapidly expand on early mobile 5G deployments in two US cities.

Cost of collaboration
Deals like the one in San Diego provide value in helping overcome barriers to infrastructure deployments in key locations.

But, after signing an infrastructure agreement with the city of San Jose, California in June 2018, Verizon’s SVP of Federal Regulatory and Legal Affairs William Johnson noted in a blog post they come with a hefty cost.

“These arrangements leverage private sector investment, not public dollars, and the practical reality is that capital budgets are limited, and expense budgets have to be managed. So higher costs to deploy in one city mean less network infrastructure deployment in others.”

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Samsung dominates Korea 5G deployments

South Korea earmarks $26B for 5G initiatives

ITU chief questions political motives of Huawei claims

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association