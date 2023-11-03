Chunghwa Telecom highlighted a 30th consecutive month of mobile revenue growth during Q3, attributed to a migration to 5G, recovery of international roaming and higher subscriber numbers.

On an earnings call, chairman and CEO Kuo Shui-Yi said revenue and profit measures exceeded its expectations in the opening nine months, adding it registered an average 44 per cent increase in mobile monthly fees for customers moving from 4G to 5G services.

Net profit fell 2.9 per cent year-on-year during Q3 to TWD9.1 billion ($282.2 million) due to a one-time government grant recognised in the same period in 2022, forex losses and higher expenses.

Revenue was flat at TWD53.7 billion.

Consumer mobile service revenue increased 6.8 per cent to TWD13.9 billion, aided by a 5.1 per cent increase in 5G ARPU to TWD553.

Blended ARPU increased 1.9 per cent to TWD421.

Devices sales grew 2.9 per cent to TWD8.6 billion. Kuo said iPhone 15 sales were 27 per cent higher by volume compared with iPhone 14 series in Q3 2022.

Mobile subscribers increased 4.1 per cent to 12.9 million, with post-paid up 2.2 per cent to 11.2 million.

Fixed-line service revenue fell to TWD10.7 billion.

Enterprise sales fell 4.4 per cent TWD16.6 billion.

Capex for the first nine months fell 6.6 per cent to TWD18.9 billion.