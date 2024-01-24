Qualcomm added a COO role to CFO Akash Palkhiwala’s duties, a move giving the executive oversight of its global go-to-market organisation, operations and IT to bolster a strategy of growth and diversification.

A company representative told Mobile World Live the COO role is a newly created position. Palkhiwala took up the post immediately.

Palkhiwala has been CFO since 2019 and will continue to report directly to president and CEO Cristiano Amon.

Amon stated Palkhiwala played a key role in Qualcomm’s efforts to expand into new markets “and is ideally positioned to further align the company’s operations to capture future growth opportunities”.

Before becoming CFO, Palkhiwala was SVP and finance lead for Qualcomm’s semiconductor business.

He joined the company in 2001, holding various leadership roles including treasurer, financial planning and analysis, and corporate development.