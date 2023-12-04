Standards body 3GPP and Apple tipped separate plans for 6G, with the former announcing it would start developing a range of industry specifications while the latter posted a job opening for the design of a reference architecture.

3GPP stated it would develop the 6G specifications with organisational partners ARIB, ATIS, CCSA, ETSI, TSDSI, TTA and TTC.

3GPP noted work is underway for Release 18 and that it will soon start the development of Release 19 specifications related to 5G Advanced, but stated each new mobile generation is a multi-year process.

3GPP therefore aims to give vendors, OEMs and operators a roadmap for developing their products and services ahead of 6G availability around 2030.

Apple sprouts 6G growth

Bloomberg meanwhile reported Apple posted a job seeking a “cellular platform architect” to “drive and coordinate the design and modelling of a 6G reference architecture”.

“A suitable set of prototype implementations and reference architecture models needs to be developed that allow the evaluation of technology candidates and use cases,” according to the job post. “You will collaborate cross-functionally with research and development teams in proposing, planning, and implementing simulations and experiments to assess 6G technology candidates.”

Bloomberg noted Apple first posted about 6G job openings in 2021. The iPhone vendor is reportedly developing a 5G modem using its own silicon in an attempt to move away from Qualcomm, but speculation suggests it is struggling to bring this production inhouse.