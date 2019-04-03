 Verizon stakes 5G claim with mobile launch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon stakes 5G claim with mobile launch

03 APR 2019

Verizon launched mobile 5G service a week ahead of schedule, offering speeds of up to 1Gb/s on Motorola’s Z3 smartphone equipped with a clip-on adapter in select areas of Chicago and Minneapolis.

CEO Hans Vestberg (pictured) said in a statement the move means “Verizon customers will be the first in the world to have the power of 5G in their hands” on a compatible smartphone. The operator originally aimed to launch the service on 11 April.

Initial coverage spans the West Loop and South Loop of Chicago, near landmarks including Union Station, Millennium Park and The Chicago Theatre. In Minneapolis, availability is concentrated on the downtown area and around landmarks including US Bank Stadium, the Minneapolis Convention Center and Target Center arena.

Verizon said customers in the areas can expect typical download speeds of 450Mb/s, with peak speeds of nearly 1Gb/s and latency of less than 30 milliseconds. Outside of 5G coverage areas, the service will fall back to Verizon’s LTE network.

Upgrades on the way
Plans are in place to make “regular improvements” to the network to enhance speed, latency and overall performance. Verizon said corresponding software updates will be pushed out to 5G-compatible devices throughout the rest of the year.

Last month, Verizon said additional 5G handsets from Samsung, LG and others will be offered later in 2019 to complement the initial Moto devices.

Unlimited 5G data is being offered as a $10 add-on to customers on Verizon’s range of unlimited tariffs.

The operator previously said it plans to expand its mobile 5G network to include coverage in more than 30 cities this year. Verizon debuted a fixed wireless access 5G product in October 2018.

Rival AT&T launched its mobile 5G network in December 2018, but service is only available to select business and consumer customers on a mobile hotspot device.

Verizon announced its move shortly after South Korean operators detailed their own consumer service launch plans using a commercial smartphone, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Orange, Vodafone mull Spanish 5G infrastructure share

Blog: What caused the dip in Huawei carrier business?

US catches China in race to 5G

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association