 US dives deeper into tech sector practices - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US dives deeper into tech sector practices

13 SEP 2019

Politicians in the US escalated an investigation into Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google, asking the companies to hand over internal information covering a variety of competition-related matters.

The House of Representatives’ Judiciary Committee, which oversees federal courts and policing, requested the companies provide executive communications about acquisitions, advertising policies, search algorithms, and data use, as part of an investigation begun in July.

Committee member Doug Collins stated the information will help politicians evaluate whether anticompetitive activity is occurring and if laws need to be updated to “better promote competition in the digital markets”.

Under scrutiny are Facebook’s purchase of Instagram, WhatsApp and analytics company Onavo; and Google’s acquisitions of YouTube, and advertising services DoubleClick and AdMob.

Apple and Google were also pressed to reveal information about their app policies, while all four companies were also asked to provide documents related to any other competition investigations against them.

The quartet are reportedly part of a Department of Justice investigation; Google and Facebook are being probed by state legal officials; with Facebook also under scrutiny by the Federal Trade Commission.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Google hit with major US competition probe

Facebook faces another US competition probe

US trade chief warns tech giants could be broken-up

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Biting into Apple’s big bash

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association