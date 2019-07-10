 US authorities to probe major online players - Mobile World Live
Home

US authorities to probe major online players

10 JUL 2019

Representatives from tech giants including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon will face a US committee next week to discuss competition in the online sector, Reuters reported.

A House of Representatives committee will hear testimony on market dynamics of the sector at a hearing scheduled for 16 July.

The practices of huge players in the online retail, software and social media sectors have been probed by authorities across the world in recent years.

These investigations have led to a number of fines and orders being slapped on leading providers for a number of breaches, most notably a record European Commission fine of €4.3 billion levied on Google in 2018.

The congressional hearing comes as the US conducts a wider review of competition in digital markets, but further detail on what would be discussed at the session was not disclosed.

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

