 Facebook faces another US competition probe - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Facebook faces another US competition probe

06 SEP 2019

Legal officials from eight US states and the District of Columbia launched a joint investigation to determine whether Facebook engaged in anticompetitive behaviour and put user data at risk.

New York attorney general Letitia James said in a statement the probe is focused on Facebook’s dominance in the market and potential anticompetitive conduct stemming from that position.

She added the coalition will use “every investigative tool at our disposal to determine whether Facebook’s actions may have endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choice or increased the price of advertising.”

James is working alongside the attorney generals of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia.

In a statement to CNBC, a Facebook representative said the company will work “constructively” with investigators and insisted it faces significant competition both in the US and around the globe. “People have multiple choices for every one of the services we provide” and can “easily leave our platform,” the representative said.

The announcement increases pressure on the social media giant, which revealed in July it is the subject of a separate antitrust investigation by the US Federal Trade Commission. The company is also a likely target for a big tech competition probe launched by the Department of Justice.

Google is expected to face similar scrutiny from state officials. The Wall Street Journal reported a coalition led by Texas attorney general Ken Paxton is expected to launch a probe into the search giant’s impact on digital advertising markets next week.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Facebook seeks guidance on data portability

Blog: Will Facebook’s Libra get the Like it needs?

Facebook debuts clear history tool
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association